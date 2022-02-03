Magic Rally in 119-118 Comeback Win Over Pacers

The Orlando Magic rallied back from a double-digit halftime deficit to take down the Indiana Pacers 119-118 on Wednesday night.

Pacers Perfect Start

The Pacers got off to a hot start at home. Just six minutes into the game, Indiana was up by 10 as Terry Taylor started what was a big outing for the undrafted rookie. Taylor hit his only three-pointer of the day in the first quarter before going on to score a career-high 24 points and 16 rebounds on the night.

The Pacers put up 34 points in the first quarter and continued to expand their six-point lead in the second.

It was Torrey Craig’s smooth display of dribbling and deep pull-up shot from the top of the key that pushed the Pacers to a 17-point lead just before halftime.

Orlando managed to put together a few points before the close of the second quarter and pulled within 14.

At halftime, the Magic trailed the Pacers 67-53, and ESPN gave Indiana a 90% chance of winning.

A Little Bit of Magic

The second half was a completely different story for Orlando. The Magic almost eliminated their deficit in just one quarter. By outscoring Indiana 33-21 in the third, the Magic were down by two with 12 minutes to go.

Wendell Carter’s 19 points and 14 rebounds through three quarters helped get the Magic within striking distance.

https://twitter.com/OrlandoMagic/status/1489052722229829633?s=20&t=uGam46Nd0uNT1UzO_aKl5w

The Pacers kept their lead over Orlando for much of the fourth quarter. A layup from Taylor off an assist from Lance Stephenson pushed Indiana out to a nine-point lead. It was his final score of the night with 3:47 left in the game.

After the game, reports came out stating Stephenson will remain with the team for the rest of the season.

However, a pair of Cole Anthony free throws finally put the Magic up with 1:47 left in the game. It was the first lead for the Magic since early in the first quarter. The two teams continued to go back-and-forth trading buckets until a Franz Wagner finish in the paint put the Magic up by two.

https://twitter.com/OrlandoMagic/status/1489062991668600835?s=20&t=uGam46Nd0uNT1UzO_aKl5w

Orlando didn’t look back. Two clutch free throws from Gary Harris put the game out of reach and gave the Magic the 119-118 win in a dramatic fashion.

Harris had a team-high 22 points off the bench for Orlando.

Up Next

The Magic will take on the Memphis Grizzles (36-18) in Orlando on Saturday. The Pacers will host the Chicago Bulls (32-18) on Friday night.