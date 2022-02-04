Santa Fe baseball falls to Tallahassee in high scoring affair

The Santa Fe Baseball Team was back in action on Wednesday night. The No.16 Saints hosted TCC in a high-scoring back in forth battle, which ultimately saw the TCC Eagles come away with the win. This is Santa Fe’s first loss of the season after starting the season 3-0.

What went down

It was a rocky start for the Saints as TCC Eagles player Jayson Zmeksoski homered to deep left on the game’s second pitch. This homer would be a sign of more to come throughout this game. The Saints would answer back in the next three innings in large part due to a one-run homer and RBI triple from Gabriel Esquivel.

The Saint’s eight extra-base hits and five doubles helped give them a 7-4 advantage after the bottom of the fourth. Then, in the fifth, the Saints Jacob Guthrie stole home thanks to an intelligent play by Zeb Marquis. After getting picked off Marquis stayed in the rundown long enough for Guthrie to sneak by to home plate.

Some pictures from tonight’s Santa Fe baseball game vs TCC@santafesaints pic.twitter.com/TqiSSZ0071 — Tyler Acosta-Lightburn (@TylerLightburn) February 3, 2022

The Eagles changed the game’s momentum with a six-run rally in the sixth inning capped off by a go-ahead two-run RBI single into the gap in right field by Josh Pigozzo.

The rally gave the Eagles a 10-8 lead into the seventh inning. In the bottom of the seventh, after two hit-by-pitches, Saints outfielder Xavier Moronta stepped up. Moranta hit a clutch two-run RBI triple to bring the game back to an even 10-10.

The game did not stay tied for long because of the Eagles scoring via a sac fly and adding a solo home run in the ninth to get a 12-10 lead. In the bottom of the ninth, the Saints had the tying run at the plate but failed to drive home any runs, and the contest concluded 12-10.

No. 16 ranked Saints fall short to Tallahassee 12-10 pic.twitter.com/4xz2u7Fq6m — Tyler Acosta-Lightburn (@TylerLightburn) February 3, 2022

Notable Stats

The bats were hot, with Santa Fe ending the game with 13 hits with eight extra-base hits. TCC also had 13 hits, including three home runs and six extra-base hits.

Every Santa Fe player reached base during Wednesday’s contest.

The Eagles’ Andrew Fernandez ended the game a triple shy of the cycle.

Starting pitcher Mitchell Gross had a no-decision. He pitched for five innings allowing three earned runs with seven strikeouts.

Toby Moran got charged with the loss after pitching in the final three innings.

Up Next

No. 16 Santa Fe (3-1) looks to bounce back on their home field on Friday, Feb 4 at 2 pm against Polk State College.