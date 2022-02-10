Gators football welcomes four-star athlete Arlis Boardingham

Florida Gators football welcomed four-star athlete Arlis Boardingham to its 2022 recruiting class Wednesday night. Boardingham announced his verbal commitment to the Gators over Oregon on CBS Sports HQ. The news comes one week after National Signing Day.

What Boardingham Brings to the Gators

Boardingham is a beast on the field. During his senior year at Birmingham Community Charter High School, Boardingham led the Patriots with 23 total touchdowns scored on the season and, on average, scored 10.6 points per game. Boardingham also totaled 836 receiving yards in the 2021 season, averaging 19.4 yards per catch and 64.3 receiving yards per game, according to MaxPreps.

In his high school football career, Boardingham won two City Section Open Division titles, a SoCal Regional championship, was named the City Player of the Year and was the Daily News Player of the Year, per Daily News. He has played a variety of positions including quarterback, wide receiver, running back, tight end, linebacker, defensive end and has even punted.

The Van Nuys, California, native’s recruitment moves the Gators up to the nation’s No. 16 class, according to the 247Sports Composite, and also pushes Florida to the top half of the SEC. Boardingham could likely either play as a wide receiver or tight end for Florida. Per 247Sports, Boardingham was ranked as a four-star recruit in the individual rankings, but he rose to a three-star prospect in the composite rankings. Boardingham currently sits as the No. 23 ranked athlete on 247 Sports in the 2022 recruiting class.

Boardingham is the 18th high school player that is joining the Gators football program in preparation for the 2022 season. He joins the team in an attempt to revamp the program under Gators football head coach Billy Napier.