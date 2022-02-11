Lightning Fall Short Against Avalanche

The Tampa Bay Lightning fell short last night facing off against Colorado Avalanche 3-2.

Lightning Struggle Early

The Avalanche got off to a quick start against the Lightning with Gabriel Landeskog scoring the first goal of the game in just under three minutes into the first period. Avalanche would then extend their lead to two with Devon Toews scoring six minutes into the first. However, this lead would not last long. The Lightning would get on the board with Nikita Kucherov scoring Tampa Bay’s first goal of the night around 11 minutes into the period. Both teams would hold off one another for the remainder of the period ending the first in a score of 2-1.

Again the Avalanche struck first and fast in the 2nd period with Valeri Nichushkin scoring two minutes into the period to extend the avalanches lead back to two. The Lighting struggled to claw back into the game, until scoring late into the period with Brayden Point putting Tampa Bay back in striking distance. They ended the period down 3-2.

Avalanche Hold Out

Heading into the third period, both teams remained out of the net. Despite a last ditch effort by the Lightning, who pulled their goalie in an all out blitz, it was not enough.

This game was an opportunity for the defending champions to show out and demonstrate that they are still contenders, however, the Avalanche in a statement win were able to hold off the Lightning and never gave up the early lead that they gained.

The Lightning fall to 30-11-6 staying 3rd in the Eastern Conference while the Avalanche extend their lead in the western conference to five and sit at 33-8-4.

The Lightning look to bounce back tonight facing off against the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes are currently last in the Western Conference. This will be the second time these teams face off. The last time Lightning won 5-1.