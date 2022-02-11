Heat Come Out On Top Against the New Orleans Pelicans

The Miami Heat defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 112-97 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans last night. With Tyler Herro out with knee soreness for the Heat and CJ McCollum’s debut with the Pelicans, last night’s game was one many tuned in for.

A Competitive First Half

The Heat immediately set the tone for the matchup. Within the first 40 seconds of the game, Kyle Lowry shoots a 26-foot three point jump shot. The Pelicans instantly answer with a 15-foot pull up jump shot by Brandon Ingram, assisted by McCollum to bring the score to 3-2.

McCollum soon after makes his first basket as a player for the Pelicans with a 13-foot jumper assisted by Devonte’ Graham.

Miami kept up aggressiveness throughout the entire first quarter, not allowing New Orleans to gain a lead on them at any point.

The first quarter ended 27-24 with the Heat on top.

The second quarter consisted of the Pelicans making an vigorous attempt to take the lead over the Heat. McCollum started off the action with a 26-foot three point jumper following a defensive rebound by Gary Clark.

Pelicans Center Jonas Valanciunas successfully makes two free throws to push his team up 45-44 against the Heat, their first lead of the game.

New Orleans maintains this lead until the last two seconds of the quarter when Jimmy Butler makes two free throws.

The second quarter ends with a one-point lead by the Heat, 56-55.

The Pelicans Trail

In the third quarter, the Miami Heat show off their dominance. Butler continues driving up the score with a tip shot. Herbert Jones misses a 24-foot three-point jumper, allowing for a defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry and a 26-foot three point jumper by Duncan Robinson. Less than 20 seconds later, Bam Adebayo makes a dunk.

This series of events puts the Heat in an eight-point lead against the Pelicans, 63-55.

The Pelicans fail to reach a tie with the Heat and trail their opponent 83-73 at the end of the third quarter.

Continuing to the fourth quarter, the same back and fourth pattern can be seen. Graham makes the final points for the Pelicans with a 23-foot three pointer, bringing their score up to 97.

The heat hold the Pelicans to this score as they rack up eight more points courtesy of Butler and Adebayo.

The game ends 112-97 with an away win for the Miami Heat.

#HEATWin final – Miami 112, New Orleans 97 🔥 Adebayo: 29pts, 10rebs & 3stls

🔥 Butler: 29pts (11-11 FT), 8rebs, 4stls & 3asts

🔥 Lowry: 14pts (4 3s), 11rebs & 11asts

🔥 Dedmon: 11pts, 7rebs & 2blks

🔥 Robinson: 10pts pic.twitter.com/6cySHNDyuT — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 11, 2022

What’s Next

The Miami Heat advance their record 36-20. Their next game is Saturday at 8 p.m. at home against the Brooklyn Nets.

The New Orleans Pelicans continue a losing record 22-33. They will face off against the San Antonio Spurs at home on Saturday at 7 p.m.