Mississippi State and Alabama set to Face-Off in Tuscaloosa

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-10, 5-6 SEC) travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to take on the No. 25 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (16-9, 6-6 SEC). The Bulldogs, losers of their last three games, will face a tough road test Wednesday against the Crimson Tide who have won two straight. The game is set to tip at 7 p.m.

Which Bulldogs to Watch For

The Bulldogs have only three scorers who average double-digits this season. Guard Iverson Molinar is the Bulldogs most lethal scorer, averaging 18.4 points per game this season. He shoots 48.6% from the field and 29.6% from three-point range. Forwards Tolu Smith and Garrison Brooks are the second and third leading scorers, with Smith averaging 12.6 points per game and Brooks averaging 11.6 points per game. Both Smith and Brooks average about six rebounds per game, as well.

As of late, the Bulldogs have been struggling. The team has lost five out of their last six games, with four of those losses coming from conference opponents. Despite a close loss in overtime to then No. 12 ranked Kentucky back in January, the team has fallen to Arkansas, Tennessee and LSU in its last three games.

Alabama: Impressive Guards

The Crimson Tide have been led all season by their ball-handlers. Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly and Keon Ellis have been the leading scorers for Alabama this year. Shackelford has shined for the team, averaging 17.3 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game. Additionally, when Shackelford isn’t playing his best game, the Tide can rely Quinerly who averages 13.9 points per game. In the Crimson Tide’s win over the then fourth ranked Baylor Bears this season, Quinerly led the way scoring 20 points. Additionally, in Bama’s recent win over Ole Miss, Shackelford scored 30 points, sinking eight three-pointers.

Keon Ellis has also played an important role coming off the bench for Alabama. He’s averaging 11.6 points and shares the ball well, averaging six assists per game.

Alabama has had an up-and-down year so far this season, with a difficult schedule. The team has beaten five ranked opponents, including Gonzaga, Houston, Tennessee, Baylor and LSU. Though, the team has had some disappointing losses, including one’s to Georgia, Missouri, Iona and the Bulldogs earlier in the year.

But expect the Tide to continue their hot streak over the Bulldogs with the help of their home-court crowd.