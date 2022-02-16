LSU Tigers Hosts the Georgia Bulldogs in a SEC Hoops Matchup

In action Wednesday, the LSU Tigers (18-7) host the Georgia Bulldogs (6-19) in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 7 p.m.

Georgia

It’s been a rough season for the Bulldogs as they have only won six of the 27 games they competed in. They currently are on a five game losing streak.

In their last game, they lost 80-68 to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Both teams met up earlier in the season and the Bulldogs still could not come out with a win. At this game, four of their players reached double digits points. Kario Oquendo scored 18 points, Braelen Bridges scored 16, Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 12 points and Aaron Cook helped with 11.

Cook also leads the team in 5.9 assists and 1.3 steals. Head Coach Tom Crean needs to set up Oquendo and Cook together to execute plays that will work out in their favor.

Georgia averages 13.6 in turnovers per game. The Bulldogs struggle to stop the turnovers and this could be a reason for the negative overall record.

LSU

The Tigers recently turned their slump after losing three games in a row. They won the last two games they played against Texas A&M and Mississippi State.

Compared to Georgia, LSU stats are more impressive than the Bulldogs. Tari Eason leads the team in points averaging 16.6 points a game compared to Oquendo where he averages 12 points. He ranks in the top 10 in the SEC in points, rebounds, steals and blocks.

Eason scored the most points for the team and started on the bench in the game against Mississippi State. He scored 23 points for the Tigers and snagged six rebounds.

ALL GAS, NO BREAKS. TARI EASON. pic.twitter.com/Ct3fb1xRYp — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) February 13, 2022

According to CBS, LSU has been able to hold off 14 games with their opponents scoring under 64 points.

For tonight’s game, ESPN’s matchup predictor gives LSU a 97.5% chance of winning.

However, the Bulldogs could pull something out and win because they did beat No. 25 Alabama 82-76 and LSU lost to the Crimson Tide 67-70.