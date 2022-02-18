Florida Lacrosse vs. North Carolina Preview

The No.7 Florida Gators lacrosse team is undefeated on the season with their first two games in the books. This next matchup includes No. 2 ranked North Carolina.

Head Coach Amanda O’Leary discussed the team’s top ten schedule lineup with WRUF’s Steve Russell.

This is the 14th meeting between the Gators and the Tar Heels, with North Carolina holding the 10-3 series advantage. UNC took the last matchup between the two teams 11-5.

The Tar Heels have six players on the Tewaaraton Watch List: Olivia Dirks, Ally Mastroianni, Taylor Moreno, Jamie Ortega, Emma Trenchard and Caitlyn Wurzburger.

Florida Gator Territory

With a new season comes a new roster. Here is a look at what you can expect from the Gators.

The team is led by captains Paisley Eagan, Sarah Reznick, and Emma Wightman.

Freshman Emma LoPinto posted six goals in her Gator debut- setting a new program record for most goals scored in a season opener by any player and it tied the mark for most goals scored by a freshman.

Coach O’Leary discusses LoPinto’s success on the field, and how she will be playing a lot of freshmen.

Hall Matchup

Ranked second on the team and sixth in the league in assists, Florida sophomore Maggi Hall will be facing off against her sister Gabi Hall on Saturday. Gabi Hall is a redshirt junior defender for the Tar Heels. Hall has seen action in eight games during her career at North Carolina

Alumni Status

Saturday’s game will serve as Florida’s Alumni Game. Numerous alums from the Florida lacrosse program will be present at the game and honored during the break between the first and second quarters.

The game will be on Feb. 19 at noon at Donald R. Dizney Stadium.