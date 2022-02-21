Jace Crawford competing in the SEC Championships.. Photo courtesy of @GatorsSwimDv on Twitter.

Gator men’s win tenth consecutive SEC swimming and diving championship

Keishla Espinal February 21, 2022 Gators Swimming and Diving 21 Views

Gators men’s swim and dive won their 10th SEC Championship Saturday giving them win No. 43 in program history.

Recap

The No. 5 Gators had a total score of 1414 point Saturday night.

The Gators dominated in the 1650 free, Trey Freeman won gold with a swim of 14:39.74. Surely, he is making history as the second fastest in the nation this year behind teammate Bobby Finke. Tyler Watson was right behind Freeman as well, earning his first individual medal (bronze) with a time of 14:40.45. Gators continued to dominate with Oskar Lindholm taking fifth with a time of 14:50,78. Alfonso Mestre taking sixth with a time of 14:53.32. Nicholas Hernandez-Tome taking seventh with a time of 14:54.46. Jack VanDeusen taking eighth with a time of 14:55.57 and Brennan Gravley taking ninth with  time of 14:58.86 giving the Gators 173 points.

In the 200 backstroke A-Final, Kieran Smith won his third individual medal of the meet with a time of 1:39.51. Marking as the third-fastest time in the nation and fourth in Florida record books.

In the 100 yard freestyle A- Final, Adam Chaney earned his third individual medal, a bronze medal with a time of 41.83. Macguire McDuff ended in fourth with a time of 42.24, and Eric Friese ended in sixth with a time of 42.65. In the B-Final, Alberto Mestre finished the Gators with a final time of 42.55.

In the 200 yard breaststroke A-Final, Amro Al-Wir finished in fourth with a final time of 1:53.90. Kevin Vargas finished in fifth with a final time of 1:54.45. In the B-Final Peter Bretzmann finished in 12th with a final time of 1:55:58. In the C-Final, Julian Smith finished it for Florida in 19th place with a final time of 1:55.82.

To wrap it up for the Gators the men secured their fifth and final relay with a final time of 2:46.91 from McDuff, Chaney, Friese and K. Smith.

Moving Forward

The Gators Men’s swim and dive ended with six medals racked and three of those being gold.

 

Head Coach Anthony Nesty, is proud of the team and stated “”As an alumni and now as a coach, it has been my lifelong dream to be the coach at Florida and it came through a couple of years ago. 10 in a row. We are going to enjoy this, but like you said, we have a lot more work to do.”

