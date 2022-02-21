Pat Dooley’s Back Nine (Feb 21st)

Pat Dooley February 21, 2022 Dooley, Feature Sports News 50 Views

The Back Nine comes at you after a wild weekend in Gainesville where I hope you were entertained. Now, let’s see if I can sum up a million things with nine items.

 

  1. I have to start by pointing out that I was wrong about the Florida basketball team when I said the Gators had no chance to beat Auburn. I knew it would be a huge Auburn ciontingent in the O-Dome (it was loud when they chanted “DE-FENSE” when Florida had the ball) and I knew that Florida had no answer for Jabari Smith if he decided to take the game over. And he did. And they did have an answer, which was defense at the end. It was a huge win for the Gators and for Mike White. That’s another bone of contention for the anti-Whiters – every special moment seems to be countered by a mustard stain on a white pullover. But for a day, it was nice for most Gator fans to feel good about something for a change. For the rest of you, I have no hope.
  2. So, lets’ get to the storming of the court or, as my friend Dave Salter called it “more of a sprinkling.” Maybe I should disqualify myself because my daughter was right in the middle of it. But I also have seen a billion Florida athletic events and seen a bunch of people storm courts and fields but nobody does it at Florida (although some have memories of an NIT storming after Joe Lawrence hit that shot to go to the Final Four). Most of that is because Florida does not want it. Some of it is safety and covering your butt and some of it is that Florida wants its fans to act like they have been there before. But these students don’t care. They see other people doing it on almost every SportsCenter. They just were a part of history. So, I get it. And I’ll let you have this one. But don’t let it happen again. And get off my lawn.
  3. We are so late in the season that even a win over a top 10 team doesn’t get you a huge bump in the NET. On Sunday, Florida went from No. 53 to No. 47 and was still outside the bubble on Joe Lunardi’s deal. I think the recipe is simple. You have two games at home against really good teams. Win one and both road games (Vandy and Georgia). The SEC Tournament would be gravy. Otherwise, the tournament will make it break it and a lot will depend on the draw.
  4. Heck of an effort by the women’s basketball team in a very hostile environment in Baton Rouge. They just couldn’t catch a break at the end. Still, to be where they are is amazing and they need a strong finish. Florida will start the interview process this week with Kelly Rae Finley and don’t think other people haven’t paid attention to what is going on in Gainesville. Let’s put it this way – she will be a head coach somewhere next year and I hope it is here. But Florida can’t get her on the cheap anymore.
  5. Different year, more of the same for Gator baseball. They had 31 strikeouts in the three-game series loss to Liberty. Too many walks and hit batters. They did play great defense. I will say that Liberty had SEC-type pitching, but the bats looked slow for Florida (other than Sterling Thompson’s). Of course, it is the first weekend of a lot of weekends so we don’t want to freak out.
  6. Meanwhile, softball is taking no prisoners in the early going 10-0 and knocking off two ranked teams in the process. I’ve said it before that every coach should go to a seminar conducted by Tim Walton on how to start the season. This is the eighth time under Walton that Florida has started a season 10-0. That’s getting out of the gate.
  7. Special 10-carat congratulations go out to the men’s swimming and diving team which won its 10th straight SEC Championship at a school where SEC titles mean a lot. Maybe this is a men’s swimming school.
  8. And that doesn’t cover it all. Weekends like this make it special to live in Gainesville as a sports fan. The weather could not have been more perfect and most of the results were interesting. It certainly was a good weekend for the economy of Gainesville.
  9. Here’s a new playlist and I always wonder if anyone is actually clicking on any of these songs. Let me know.

* “Blood And Roses” by The Smithereens.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqML7WbOun8

* ”Wait A Million Years” by the Grass Roots.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8F7LtzeQEE

* ”Virginia (Show Me Shows)” by The Head and the Heart.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D7rPbzBP8NY

 

About Pat Dooley

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Team Lebron wins NBA All-Star game

Team Lebron is officially 5-0 in the All-Star Game after their 163-160 win over Team …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties