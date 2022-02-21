South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts after a call during the second half pf an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, Sunday, Feb, 20, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (Tracy Glantz/The State via AP)

South Carolina clinches SEC title

With the end of Feb., hoops fans are beginning to hear the famous jingle on Turner Sports. Yes, Its time for March Madness.

Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks know it’s time for the postseason. On Sunday, South Carolina women’s basketball pushed their ticket as the first seed in the SEC tournament. Markedly, the tournament will be played in Nashville the week of March 2.

A Special Group

Significantly, the Gamecocks are the No. 1 ranked team in the AP Poll. Surely, the team could not reach such heights without talent on the floor. Evidently, Staley has known all along how much skill her team brings. Before the start of the season in Sep., South Carolina took to Twitter to post all the preseason accolades their players received.

The now regular season SEC champs sit at 25-1 on the season.  Currently, LSU trails the ‘Cocks at No. 2 with Tennessee at three and Florida at four. Notably, Florida and South Carolina played on Jan. 30. Explicitly, the Gators lost 62-50.

If the Gators keep winning, they could avoid the Gamecocks as the three seed in the conference tournament. Undoubtedly, the only way these two teams will play against each other would in the SEC tournament.

What’s Next?

The Gamecocks next game will be Thursday when they take on Texas A&M in College Station.

