Colby Halter homers, Gators beat UNF 3-1

The Florida Gators improve to 3-2 in the 2022 season after beating UNF with help from a two-run home run from Colby Halter.

Wednesday night’s matchup started slow from both sides and neither team got into a strong rhythm offensively. Neither team posted a batting average over .250. UNF went 8-34 (0.235) while Florida went 6-27 (0.222).

How the game went down

1st Inning

Sophomore pitcher Brandon Sproat started on the mound for the Gators. In the first inning, he hit the leadoff UNF hitter and went on to finish the inning striking out two hitters and not allowing a run.

The Gators saw similar struggles in the first. Three Gators saw the plate and three were sent back via flyouts.

2nd Inning

Sproat continued striking out UNF hitters with one more and also allowing a hit to Cade Westbrook who then got caught stealing.

Florida was able to score in the second with a methodical approach. Wyatt Langford walked to first and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Catcher BT Riopelle grounded out, but was able to advance Langford to third base. Redshirt freshman Tucker Talbott finished it off with a groundout to third base which got him out, but was enough to get Langford across home plate.

3rd Inning

Sproat put together another quality inning of pitching in the third. He struck out his fourth batter and took down the UNF side in order.

Colby Halter homer

Kendrick Calilao started the third inning strong with a double to left field that was inches away from being a home run. Deric Fabian executed a sac-bunt and moved Calilao to third base. Colby Halter stepped up to the plate and rocketed a homerun to center field, scoring himself and Calilao from third.

Halter knew the ball was going out of the park, despite the long distance it had to travel.

After the homer from Colby Halter, the UNF coach brought in a new pitcher after Darin Kilfoyl gave up three runs in 2.1 innings.

4th Inning

The fourth inning came and went quickly for both sides. The Ospreys went down with two strikeouts and a groundout.

The Gators had an opportunity for another big inning with Riopelle hitting a double to center field, but he was swiped out when he was looked to take another base and headed for third base. Talbott followed it up with a single of his own, but Kris Armstrong ended the inning by grounding into a double play.

5th Inning

UNF put up a score in the fifth inning because of three hits and a walk. The Ospreys started the inning with three straight singles. It looked as though Sproat was about to battle back from three runners and no outs to give up nothing, but after striking out two, he gave up a walk to Aidan Sweatt which brought in a runner for UNF.

From the fifth inning until the end of the game, the Gators saw little success on offense. They got one hit in the fifth and did not have a single baserunner for the rest of the game. The Ospreys were able to get a baserunner each inning until the end of the game, but no further runs came for them.

Brandon Sproat hit the bench after the fifth inning and Blake Purnell and Ryan Slater finished out the game with Slater getting his second save.

Sproat talked about the youth in the Florida pitching staff, including Purnell and Slater.

Gators coach Kevin O’Sullivan described the ups and downs his team will face over the season. He believes that the offense will return.

Next, the Gators host Georgia State in a three-game series Feb. 25-27.