Get To Know Infielder Deric Fabian

Freshman infielder Deric Fabian has made an immediate impact for the Gators this spring. Fabian has started in all five contests this season, already flashing his polished fielding ability in limited time.

Fabian Family Affair

Deric committed to the Gators in 2018, when his older brother Jud was entering his freshman year at Florida. Jud returns to Florida after being a second-round pick in 2021 by the Red Sox after being an All-American in 2021. Deric expressed that playing with his brother is a chance to be critiqued by who knows him best. Although Deric often plays the role of the playful younger brother, he understands that it is a unique opportunity.

Fabian posted a .462 batting average his senior year of high school as he led North Marion High School to a state championship appearance in 2021. The Ocala Native won Florida’s 2021 Mr. Baseball title and became a high-school All-American. The rangy shortstop spent his summers competing with the Orlando Scorpions, a prestigious private travel baseball program. The program consists of other highly-ranked high school and college players that travel across the region to compete against other similar programs.

Early Contributor

Although this season is just kicking off, Fabian has cemented himself as a contributor after an impressive fall. Prior to the season, coach Kevin O’Sullivan explained that he has made significant strides since entering the program. Although Fabian is in the midst of adjusting to college pitching, he is yet to make a fielding error despite starting every game. Although his bat is still waking up, Fabian has already exhibited advanced plate discipline. The freshman has got on base in four out of five games this season.

His most notable performance to date was a 2-4, 2 RBI outing against Stetson on Feb. 22. The newcomer took advantage of this opportunity and collected his first collegiate stolen base. While this season is in it’s early stages, Deric Fabian has emerged as a key factor.