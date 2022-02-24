Questions arise surrounding futures for Rodgers and Adams in Green Bay

Speculation looms over quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers. After another 13-win regular season, Rodgers earned his second consecutive and fourth overall MVP honor. The question remaining, though, is will he return to play with the Packers, retire or request a trade for the upcoming NFL season.

Unknown Future for Rodgers and Adams

With the offseason in full swing, the Packers face salary-cap issues. According to ESPN, Green Bay is $48,910,955 over the projected cap. One of the Packers top free agents, wide receiver Davante Adams, future remains in question.

Adams would become a free agent next month if the Packers don’t sign or franchise tag him. However, depending on if Green Bay tags Adams by March 8, or if Adams hits free agency, will ultimately factor into if the Packers can keep Rodgers. According to NFL reporter Tyler Dunne in a Fox Sports article, both Adams and Rodgers want to play with one another.

Although a tag may be needed in keeping Adams around, Brian Gutekunst, the Packers general manager, said it’s not something the organization likes to do if they don’t have to.

Gutekunst went on to credit Rodgers, saying what the quarterback gave to the organization and team this past season was impressive. The general manager added that he is very positive about the relationship the team’s organization has with the quarterback.

Despite this uncertainty attracting attention, Gutekunst said every offseason presents different challenges and choices that need to be made. This is no different.

Gutekunst said the organization will have a competitive team regardless of what comes. He added that he likes the nucleus and core foundation of this Green Bay Packers football team.