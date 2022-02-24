Lightning Edge Edmonton Oilers As Perry Gets 400th Goal

Christopher Will February 24, 2022

It was an historic day in Tampa Bay on Wednesday as Corey Perry became the 103rd player in NHL history to record 400 goals in his career. The Lightning also managed to get the 5-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers despite two goals from Connor McDavid.

Lightning Strike First

It was a defensive battle in the first period, as Tampa took shot after shot from Edmonton. In the first 11 minutes of the game, the Oilers put up 11 shots.

Tampa put up just four.

But it was the Lightning who lit up the goal first. With 8:10 left in the opening period, Anthony Cirelli quickly transitioned up the ice. With three Oilers surrounding him, he sent the puck across the face of the goal to Pat Maroon who finished off the play.

The Oilers continued to put up shot after shot throughout the first period but struggled to find the back of the net.

Edmonton caught a major break when Lightning center Steven Stamkos was sent to the penalty box for interference. With Stamkos in the box for two minutes, Edmonton had a one-man advantage. The Oilers took advantage of the power-play as McDavid sent a shot through traffic and into the side netting.

It was McDavid’s sixth straight road game with a goal.

The contest didn’t stay tied up for long as Tampa Bay responded just before the intermission. With under 30 seconds left on the clock, a Lightning shot from distance was blocked before Stamkos gained possession of the puck and put it away.

Tampa Bay went up 2-1 at the first intermission.

400 for Perry

A goal midway through the second period put the Lightning ahead by two goals. Back-to-back penalties from Edmonton left Tampa Bay with a power play for nearly four straight minutes.

The Lightning finally finished off the advantage when Perry put in the 400th goal of his 17-year career.

Corey’s finish kept the Lightning at a comfortable distance as Edmonton added a second goal going into the third period. The Lightning led 4-2. Tampa Bay put the game away in the third with an insurance goal to pick up the  5-3 win.

What’s Next?

Tampa Bay remains number three in the Eastern Conference and second in the Atlantic Division behind the Florida Panthers. The Lightning host Nashville on Saturday.

The Oilers remain in a battle at the middle of the standings in the Pacific Division and are currently number eight in the West. Edmonton will travel to Florida and face the Panthers on Saturday.

