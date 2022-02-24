Gator Softball Shuts Out North Florida

The Florida Gator softball team (12-0) shutout the North Florida Ospreys (8-3) on Wednesday, winning 8-0. Florida pitcher Natalie Lugo throws the five inning no-hitter in getting the win in the circle and the victory completes the midweek sweep for the Gators over the Ospreys.

Gators Take Early Lead and Do Not Look Back

The Gator offense really got a hold of the Ospreys early in this game and never looked back.

In the first inning the Gators loaded the bases providing Reagan Walsh with a chance to get them on the board early and after she was hit by a pitch, the Gators led 1-0. Cheyenne Lindsey would then bring another run via a sacrifice fly.

Two innings later Florida would tack on more runs to extend its lead. Walsh walked up to the plate with bases loaded again and doubled to right center field, clearing the bases.

https://twitter.com/GatorsSB/status/1496640086313775113

The Gators scored two more runs in the inning bring their lead to seven over the Ospreys.

Walsh was not. In the subsequent inning, Walsh brought home Skylar Wallace with another double, her fifth RBI of the night. The Gators would lead 8-0 by the end of the fourth inning putting the run rule in effect by the end of the fifth.

Gator coach Tim Walton believes Wallace will be a great softball player even if she is not at the spot he thinks she should be at right now.

Senior Shines for Florida

Florida started senior Natalie Lugo in the circle on Wednesday and was highly efficient, making quick work of each of the five innings she pitched in. While she had a trio of walks in the game, the Gators never looked in danger of allowing a run. Furthermore, Lugo would notch her second career no-hitter in this game.

.@natalieglugo picks up her second career 𝗡𝗢-𝗛𝗜𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗥 as Florida gets the midweek sweep of the Ospreys 🧹 #GoGators Presented by @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/Fsnk3cScly — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 24, 2022

What made it easier for herself in the circle was the defense behind her. Lugo says the defense is one of the best in the country.

Lugo ended the night with four strikeouts on only 57 pitches. Additionally, by not allowing a run she still has a zero earned run average.

Walton talked on her performance in the game.

What is up next for the Gators

Florida will face DePaul on Friday (2/25), Oakland on Saturday (2/26) and James Maddison on Sunday (2/27) in tournament action.