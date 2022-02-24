SEC Players Highlight 2022 USFL Draft

Former SEC Players highlight the notable players selected in the 2022 USFL Draft this week. The first day of the USFL Draft saw 11 former SEC players selected to fill the rosters of the eight newly formed teams.

SHEA PATTERSON SELECTED FIRST OVERALL

The Michigan Panthers selected quarterback Shea Patterson first overall in the 2022 USFL Draft on Tuesday. Patterson is no stranger to the state of Michigan, as he was the starting quarterback for the University of Michigan Wolverines from 2018-2019. During the 2018 season, Michigan went 10-3 under Patterson, who threw for 2,600 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 64.4% completion percentage. In 2019, Patterson became only the third quarterback in program history to pass for over 3,000 yards in a season with 3,061 yards and 23 touchdowns.

However, prior to stepping foot on the campus in Ann Arbor, Patterson attended Ole Miss from 2016-2017. Patterson was a highly sought after five-star recruit who was the top ranked quarterback and fourth overall ranked prospect in the 2016 class. After an injury plagued season, and with Ole Miss facing NCAA postseason sanctions, Patterson decided to transfer in 2018.

Patterson looks to lead the Michigan Panthers as the signal caller coached by former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher.

FIRST OVERALL 🙌🐾 The Panthers select QB @SheaPatterson_1 with the No. 1 pick in the #USFLDraft pic.twitter.com/7Rm8W7BDWc — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) February 23, 2022

Notable SEC Players selected in 2022 USFL Draft

Former Georgia Bulldog defensive end Davin Bellamy was the first defensive player selected in this year’s USFL Draft. In four seasons with the Bulldogs, Bellamy had a total of 135 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. After going undrafted in 2018, Bellamy bounced around NFL practice squads for the Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers.

The first defensive player off the board: Davin Bellamy pic.twitter.com/387Rv9RFEw — New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) February 23, 2022

Former Florida Gator edge rusher Adam Shuler was selected seventh overall in the fourth round on the USFL Draft. Shuler started 23 games in his two seasons as a graduate transfer at Florida. As a Gator, he accounted for 69 tackles and six sacks. In his collegiate career, Shuler played for both West Virginia and Florida with a total of 139 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks in 62 games.

Cornerback Bradley Sylve was a four-star recruit for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He won two BCS Championships in 2011 and 2012. Sylve went undrafted to the NFL, signing on practice squads for both the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints. Sylve played in both the Alliance of America Football and the XFL.

This secondary is tough. The Stars have drafted CB Bradley Sylve. #USFLDraft pic.twitter.com/JhYmrQpF3J — Philadelphia Stars (@USFLStars) February 23, 2022

The 2022 USFL season kicks off its 10-week regular season on April 16 and play through mid-June.