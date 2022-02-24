Heat/Magic return to action

The NBA finally returns from the all-star break tonight but not for the two teams out of Florida. Fans will have to wait as the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic are both slated to return to action Friday night.

Miami will face the New York Knicks, while the Magic will host the Houston Rockets.

With two teams from opposite ends of the success spectrum, the return of Florida basketball will come with mixed emotions.

Fans of the Miami Heat will be excited to see the number one team in the East return to the hardwood.

On the other hand, Orlando Magic supporters will wince as their team returns to action with the worst record in the league at 13-47.

Orlando Magic

Luckily for the Magic, they have a chance at resurgence, facing another bottom-five team tomorrow in the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets come into this game losing their last seven contests before the All-Star break.

Unfortunately, the Magic have also been slumping, losing their last four before the break.

A team that has been unhealthy for most of the season, the Magic are finally beginning to gain continuity from their roster.

Outside of Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac, all of their injured players look ready to return to the court.

This is big news for a Magic club that has been without guards Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony for big periods of the season.

Their one shining star, Frantz Wagner, has been their most consistent player so far.

the only player in the NBA to play and start in 60 games this season? Franz Wagner 🤩 pic.twitter.com/FsmoptRRcY — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) February 22, 2022

The last time these two teams faced off, the Rockets came away with a 118-116 win.

Suggs, Fultz, and Isaac, all missed the last matchup against the Rockets.

Suggs will be active this time around as the Magic look to capture revenge when the ball tips off at 7 p.m.

Miami Heat

On the other hand, the Miami Heat has been a pleasant surprise for the Eastern Conference.

They are first in the East, boasting a 38-21 record.

In a conference where the Nets were expected to be the front runners, the Miami Heat has blown away all expectations up to this point.

Veterans Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, and PJ Tucker have the team once again looking like the final contenders they were in 2020.

Unlimited hustle from P.J. led to the @D_Bo20 triple 🎯 pic.twitter.com/RrRXQRBdNb — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 23, 2022

Along with young superstars, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, the Heat has been the team to beat in the East.

Traveling to face a slumping New York Knicks team, is the perfect opportunity to continue their winning ways.

The Heat come into this matchup winning six of their last 10, while the Knicks only have two wins in their last 10.

Along with their two wins in the last 10, they are on a current three-game losing streak.

This Heat team can become even scarier as they are also close to having two key players return to action from injury.

Report: Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris both traveling to

New York with Miami Heat https://t.co/7IxMViAblf — Main Event NBA (@MaineventNBA) February 24, 2022

If Victor Oladipo and Markeiff Morris can return and make the slightest contributions, the Heat will only continue to get better.

The Heat’s first test after the break will take place when their game against the Knicks begins tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m.