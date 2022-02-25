Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers looks up during the second half of an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Will Aaron Rodgers be leaving the Packers?

Lexi Carson February 25, 2022 Editorial, Football, NFL, NFL Draft, Recruiting 28 Views

Could this really be the end of Aaron Rodgers’ time with the Green Bay Packers? Is he being traded to another team? Or, is he leaving the NFL altogether?

There are many questions up in the air right now surrounding Rodgers’ future with the sport. Is he being let go because of playoff losses? Packers fans may find it hard to accept any/all assumptions. After all, it would be difficult to digest the idea of another iconic quarterback leaving this year after Tom Brady said his emotional goodbye to the NFL.

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The 49ers won 13-10 to advance to the NFC Chasmpionship game. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Leaving Green Bay Behind?

Maybe so. There have been several rumors the long-time QB will be leaving. Rodgers shared an Instagram post on Feb. 21 that sparked the suspicion, as the post comes across as a goodbye.

Talks of Trading

Brad Spielberger, research and development analyst for the Pro Football Focus, shared his thoughts on the quarterback’s potential trade location.

However, Spielberger said he thinks Rodgers will stay with the Packers.

What to Look Out For

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is shown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol and will miss Sunday’s game at Kansas City. Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if the reigning NFL MVP has been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Spielberger believes fans will have their questions answered soon.

