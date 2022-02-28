Gators are runner-ups at SEC Indoor’s

The UF men and women’s track teams both finished in second place at the 2022 SEC Indoor Championship.

𝟐𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞 at the SEC Indoor Championships ▪️ Most points since 2015 (97)

▪️ Four individual champions

▪️ Nine podium finishes

More to come in two weeks

Women’s Team

The women’s team, who were runner-ups in last year’s event, held a lead through 14 events totaling 97 points. However, they eventually lost to Arkansas. Notably, the Razorbacks were able to regain the lead after great performances in the 3,000 meters and pole vault.

Although placing second, the women’s team had four individual champions this weekend. Surely, the women’s team led scoring through 5 events with 39 points. Emphatically, two gold medals were earned by Anna Hall (pentathlon) and Jasmine Moore (long jump). Hall and Moore not only received gold medals, but both broke the former school record.

Anna Hall

Anna Hall had an outstanding performance this weekend. Significantly, she broke a school record, became the NCAA leader in the Pentathlon, achieved a personal best and received the second best mark in SEC indoor history.

ANNA HALL MAKES FLORIDA HISTORY 🗣️ 🔹First Pentathlon Champion in School History

🔹New School Record (4618)

🔹NCAA Leader

🔹Fastest 800m (Pentathlon) time in SEC Indoor

Championship History (2:05.33)

🔹Personal Record pic.twitter.com/n6RD1PO8bD — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) February 25, 2022

Jasmine Moore

Jasmine Moore had a weekend to remember. Undeniably, she completed a sweep in the triple jump and long jump. As a result, she became the first SEC athlete to complete that task since former Florida athlete Shara Proctor in 2010.

Furthermore, she hit a personal best, a new school record, with 20 individual points and is now the NCAA leader in the long jump. Even further, she is now the joint winner of the Commissioner’s Trophy along with Arkansas’ Lauren Gregory. Annually, the trophy is awarded to the athlete with the most individual points by an athlete at the SEC Championships.

She leaves the SEC Indoor Championships with two titles, 20 points, a school record and the Commissioner’s trophy. Ladies and gentlemen, Jasmine Moore! pic.twitter.com/7OJrpXNNAf — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) February 27, 2022

Men’s Team

According to Gators Sports.com, “The Florida men used a late surge in the sprint events to climb into second place. The Gators used a hefty effort in the 400 meters behind a personal best from Champion Allison (1st, 45.04) and 2nd and 4th place finishes from Ryan Willie and Jacory Patterson, respectively.”

All three men hold top nine rankings in the NCAA as National Championship approaches in March. Now, Allison’s time is third in school history and he is now the NCAA leader. Also, Dedrick Vanover tied for first place in the 60-meter event with Georgia’s Matthew Boling. In addition, The men’s team also earned a silver medal in the 4×400 team relay and was only 0.02 shy of a gold medal.