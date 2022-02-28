Detroit Tigers fan Genna Perugini of Melbourne, Fla. holds a sign outside of Roger Dean Stadium where negotiations between Major League Baseball and the players union continue in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage March 31 openers and a 162-game season, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MLB and MLBPA continue to talk

As talks continue on throughout Monday, the MLB and MLBPA must come to an agreement if both parties want the season to start by March 31. Monday marks the eighth day of talks between the two, yet a deal may still not happen.

So how did we get here?

The two sides are firm in their positions, not budging until they get what they want. While the players fight to better their living conditions and the game they love, the owners are simply looking for how they can better their margins and maximize profits.

With no season, the players and team staff will suffer most, losing salary if games are not played. With their livelihoods on the line, the players are between a rock and a hard place. Agree to a bad deal, and the owners will continue to flex their power over them. At the same time, they need to put food on the table for their families.

The players want to chop down the six-year period it takes for them to reach free agency, which was swiftly denied by the owners.

According to Bob Nightengale, the MLB and MLBPA only met for 23 minutes, just one day before the deadline was set to cancel games. As the clock ticks down, the chances of an agreement are slim.

On Monday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan did not hold back about the possible delay of the season.

Major League Baseball is in a crisis of its own making, a self-inflicted wound borne of equal parts hubris, short-sightedness and stubbornness from a class of owners who run the teams and seemingly have designs on running the game into the ground.”

With talks ongoing, we will find out the outcome of the meetings as the day goes on. For everyone’s sake, let us hope that baseball will be played on March 31.

