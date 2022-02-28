Stage set for women’s SEC tournament

The 2022 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament bracket is set. Beginning on Wednesday, and concluding Sunday, all games will be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. Significantly, the champion will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Round 1- Wednesday

Day one will feature matchups between teams ranked 11 through 14. Then, the winners from each matchup will advance to Thursday’s day of play.

Game 1: No. 13 Vanderbilt (13-17, 4-12) vs. No. 12 Texas A&M (14-14, 4-12), 11 a.m. on SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 Alabama (15-12, 6-10) vs. No. 14 Auburn (10-17, 2-14), 1:25 p.m. on SEC Network

Round 2- Thursday

Next, day two will include team’s ranked fifth through 10. Evidently, the winner’s from Wednesday will face No.5 Florida and No.6 Georgia.

Game 3: No. 8 Arkansas (17-12, 7-9) vs. No. 9 Missouri (18-11, 7-9), 12 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 Florida (20-9, 10-6) vs. Game 1 winner, 2:25 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 Kentucky (15-11, 8-8) vs. No. 10 Mississippi State (15-13, 6-10), 6 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 Georgia (20-8, 9-7) vs. Game 2 winner, 8:25 p.m. on SEC Network

Round 3- Friday

No. 1 South Carolina clinched the top seed in the tournament with last week’s win over Tennessee. Certainly, the Gamecocks were near perfect in SEC play, the only loss of their season was the 70-69 loss at Mizzou on Dec. 30. So, because of their top-seed ranking, South Carolina will receive an automatic placement in the quarterfinal round. Notably, the Gamecock looks to three-peat after claiming the last two SEC tournaments. Dominantly, they have also won six of the last seven SEC tournaments.

Game 7: No. 1 South Carolina (27-1, 15-1) vs. Game 3 winner, 12 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 8: No. 4 Ole Miss (22-7, 10-6) vs. Game 4 winner, 2:25 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 9: No. 2 LSU (25-4, 13-3) vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee (22-7, 11-5) vs. Game 6 winner, 8:25 p.m. on SEC Network

Round 4- Saturday

Saturday’s semi-finals will determine who will advance to the SEC Tournament Championship. From there, the two winners from Saturday will compete for the title on Sunday, and ultimately secure their spot in the women’s March Madness.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 4 p.m. on ESPNU

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6:25 p.m. on ESPNU

Final Round- Sunday

In the final round of play, the winners from the semi-finals will go head to head for a slot in the NCAA Tournament.

Championship Game: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 1 p.m. on ESPN2