MLB Extends CBA Deadline as Season Remains in Jeopardy

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) extend their deadline to come to a collective bargaining agreement until 5 p.m. Tuesday. The players and staff spent eight-straight days in meetings, concluding in a session from 10 a.m. Monday until 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Now, the MLB and MLBPA hope to end the lockout after a six-hour session on it’s 90th day. The CBA determines player employment terms and conditions and is mandatory before a season can be played.

MLB and MLBPA have paused negotiations for the night, with a new bargaining deadline extended to 5 p.m. ET today. — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 1, 2022

What’s the Deal?

The MLB has been in lockout since Dec. 2nd. Currently, no new contracts can be made, no players can be traded and no players are allowed on team property. However, small progress shows hope that a labor agreement will be finalized and lockout will end in the near future.

One agreement both sides have already come to is the expansion of MLB teams in the playoffs. There is now set to be 12 teams playing in postseason games instead of 10. However, economic issues remain very widespread. Owners had the upper hand in the last two CBA’s.

With average player salaries declining, players are looking for financial increases. To start, they are demanding a minimum pay cap. On top of that, they are asking for a higher tax threshold. Management’s proposals currently do not align with the demands of the players. ESPN’s Jeff Passan explains why he thinks management is unwavering in their financial demands:

MLB Season Remains Uncertain

Right now, the 2022 MLB season is at risk. A continued lockout means early season games will be canceled. Regardless of the threat to the season, players stand strong in their pursuit for higher finances. On the other hand, management is working hard to bargain a cheaper deal. That’s why Passan isn’t sure if an agreement will be finalized by Tuesday.

This is the MLB’s ninth work stoppage and first since 1995. Already, it has lead to the cancellation of exhibition games through March 7th. Additionally, spring training is canceled through March 4th. With the season scheduled to start on March 31st, hopes for an agreement at some point remain high.