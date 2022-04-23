Florida Baseball Drops Series Opener To Tennessee

Florida Gators Baseball opened up their series with the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers in the newly named Condron Family Ballpark last night. The final numbers on the scoreboard read 8-2 with the Volunteers on top. The Gators had three hits on the night while the Vols registered nine.

𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙤𝙣 𝘽𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙠: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙐𝙣𝙫𝙚𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 pic.twitter.com/XV5KUfYL6h — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 23, 2022

At the Plate

The Tennessee Vols got the scoring started fast and early in the top of the second. With the bases loaded up on no outs, a few singles were enough to move players around to home. Then, a 3RBI homerun by Trey Lipscomb put the score at 7-0.

The Gators did their best to respond in the third. Colby Halter grabbed an unearned run after Sterlin Thompson grounded out to first base. The Vols put themselves on the scoreboard again in the fifth inning. Cortland Lawson flied out to the infield to bring in another runner.

The scoring wrapped up in the bottom of the fifth when Mac Guscette launched a ball out to left field for a homerun, bringing the score to 8-2.

On the Mound

Ryan Slater started on the mound for the Gators and managed to strikeout two and allowed seven hits. Anthony Ursitti then took over and had a great outing. In his 3.2 innings of work, Ursitti threw 27 strikes to strike out three batters.

According to Head Coach Sullivan, “He’s throwing across the plate. He’s been eager to get back out there some more. We’ve had a couple of talks. He’s kind of voiced that he wants some more opportunities. Tonight, he took advantage of it for sure.”

Up Next

The Gators will look to even the series tonight in Game 2 with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. Florida is 23-15 overall and 6-10 in the SEC.