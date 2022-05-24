Rays start two-game set against Marlins

The Tampa Bay Rays will host the Miami Marlins in a two game series Tuesday at 6:40. The Rays are coming off of a three game series loss against the division rival Baltimore Orioles this past week. The Marlins are also coming off a three game series loss against the Atlanta Braves.

Pitching Matchup

Tampa will have their Ace Shane McClanahan on the mound Tuesday night against Pablo Lopez for the Marlins. Coming into Tuesday, Pablo Lopez has started off hot with a 1.67 ERA in 46.0 innings pitched. As Shane has started the season with a 2.33 ERA with 46.1 innings pitched.

The Rays have had fantastic pitching all season. They are currently ranked sixth in team ERA (3.39) this season and second in WHIP (1.10).

The Marlins have also had great pitching and currently sits in fourth place in team ERA at 3.31.

Hitting Matchup

The Marlins are top 10 in batting average this season with their second basemen Jazz Chisholm leading the team with a .290. Jazz has been an important player for this team leading the team in seven different statistical categories.

Tampa Bay will be getting young infielder Wander Franco back on the field after dealing with some nagging leg injuries. They will have to look to their heavy hitters like Brandon Lowe and Kevin Kiermaier to provide the big hits this team could use in this series.

Season Breakdown

This season the Rays have done well at home with a 13-9 record at Tropicana Field. On the other hand the Marlins are 8-10 in away games this season and look to change that this week against a strong home team.

The Rays are 24-17 on the season and currently sit four and half games behind the first place New York Yankees in the AL East. As The Marlins currently sit in fourth place in the NL East 9.0 games behind the Mets.