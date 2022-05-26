Blues Avoid Elimination in Game 5

Down But Not Out

The St. Louis Blues season certainly looked over after falling down 3-1 in the series and 4-3 in yesterday’s Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round. Until it wasn’t, Robert Thomas scored the equalizer with 57 seconds left in the third period, and shortly after Tyler Bozak beat Darcy Kuemper with a slap shot from the point giving St. Louis the 5-4 overtime win.

“Just got a little bounce up top and saw lane to the net, and in overtime, there’s definitely no such thing as a bad shot. So just tried to get it through on the traffic and it went in,” Bozak said. “Obviously, feels great. Just a resilient group of guys. Got down and didn’t want the season to be over and fought hard. Got some big goals late, and I was lucky enough to be on the end of the one in overtime. But it was awesome. We’re excited for our next game.”

Tyler Bozak (@Bozie42) is the OT hero in a phenomenal @StLouisBlues comeback victory to force Game 6! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/jpTcBsFHGM — NHL (@NHL) May 26, 2022

Robert Thomas finished with two goals, Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist and Nick Leddy had three assists for the Blues.

Nathan MacKinnon had a hat trick and an assist on the night, accounting for all of the Avalanche’s points. His biggest goal came late in the third period when he scored an outrageous individual goal to give the Avalanche a 4-3 lead.

“Unbelievable individual effort to get around Leddy in there and then still be able to grab it to his forehand and put it up top,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “It’s as pretty a goal as I’ve seen in a long time.”

Game 6 will be at St. Louis on Friday.

Matchups

Series tied 2-2

The New York Rangers (52-24-6) visit the Carolina Hurricanes (54-20-8) for game five of the Eastern Conference Second Round. Coverage is available on ESPN beginning at 7 p.m.

Edmonton leads series 3-1

Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6) visit the Calgary Flames (50-21-11) for game five of the Western Conference Second Round. Coverage will be available on ESPN starting at 9:30 p.m., following the Eastern Conference Second Round.