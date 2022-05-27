Warriors Defeat Mavericks, Advance to NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks 120-110 in game five of the Western Conference Finals last night to advance to their sixth NBA Finals since 2015. Stephen Curry won the inaugural Magic Johnson Western Conference finals MVP award after averaging 24 PPG and 44% shooting from 3-point range in the series.

Klay Puts on a Show

Golden State started the game hot behind a spectacular performance from Klay Thompson. Klay, after missing the past two seasons to major surgeries, led the Warriors to a 17-point halftime lead with 19 points at the half.

Thompson had this to say about his journey back to the Finals after two years of recovery:

It’s hard to put it into words really. This time last year, I was just starting to jog again and get up and down the court. Now to be feeling myself, feeling explosive, feeling sure in my moments, I’m just grateful.

He would finish the game with 32 points and shooting 8-16 from 3-point range. The Warriors were able to coast the rest of the game.

What’s Next For Dallas

Despite Luka Doncic overcoming a slow start, finishing the game with 28 points, the Mavericks were no match to keep up with the Warriors. Spencer Dinwiddie also had a great game with 26 points off the bench.

Doncic’s historic playoff run came to a disappointing end, but the future is still bright for the Dallas star. Luka averaged 31 PPG, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists this postseason. Doncic was also named to the All-NBA First Team in just his fourth season.

As far as Dallas’s future holds, the Mavericks exceeded expectations this season in their first year with Jason Kidd as head coach. The Mavs found playoff success this postseason, making it past the first round for the first time since their 2011 Finals run. They also impressed with a series victory over the No. 1 seed Phoenix Suns in the second round.

Golden State Advances

DUB NATION STAND UP The Golden State Warriors are Western Conference Champions pic.twitter.com/b9AnekuRWw — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 27, 2022

The Warriors move on to their sixth Finals appearance since 2015. Klay Thompson helped close the series 4-1, defeating the Dallas Mavericks 120-110.

Stephen Curry finished the game with 15 points and 9 assists. He was awarded the 2022 Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP after leading the team averaging 24 points, seven assists and six rebounds per game.

Draymond Green finished the game with 17 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins continued his hot streak with 18 points, 18 rebounds and four assists.

Jordan Poole sparked the bench with 16 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

Golden State will face either the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat as Boston leads the series 3-2.