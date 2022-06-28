Marlins Look to Bounce Back Following Shutout Loss to Cardinals

The Miami Marlins look to redeem themselves after suffering a devastating 9-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday. The Marlins face off against the Cardinals Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. for the second game of the series.

Cardinals Capitalize Early

Pablo Lopez took the mound as the starting pitcher for the Marlins. The scoring started early for the Cardinals with a homer into left field from Paul Goldschmidt in the bottom of the first inning.

Goldschmidt proved to be an unstoppable force going 4-for-4, tallying 2 more RBIs in addition to his first-inning home run.

Goldy wants some golden arches! pic.twitter.com/ENRd42axo0 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 28, 2022

Offensive Bursts

Juan Yepez kept the offense rolling in the fourth inning for the Cardinals by delivering a 3-run shot to extend St. Louis’ lead 4-0. Yepez’s home run brought in Goldschmidt and Nolan Gorman to score.

As the scoring continued for the Cardinals, St. Louis starting pitcher Adam Wainwright delivered on the mound. Wainwright’s seven scoreless innings allowed the Cardinals to complete the 9-0 shutout. With the victory, Wainwright secured his 190th career win.

190 career wins for Waino! pic.twitter.com/hCGECB6d5r — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 28, 2022

Will the Marlins Bounce Back?

The Marlins are putting their hope in Braxton Garrett to get the job done on the mound in game two. Garrett has started four games so far this season, posting 17 strikeouts and a 4.08 ERA in 17.2 innings. Dakota Hudson is the starting pitcher for St. Louis.

In order to pull out a win against the Cardinals, the Marlins bats will have to heat up. Garrett Cooper’s 0.316 batting average and 0.382 on base percentage lead Miami. Cooper’s batting average ranks 11th in the MLB and 4th among first basemen.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is another force to be reckoned with for the Marlins. Currently leading the team in home runs and RBIs, Chisholm Jr. is also first in votes among second basemen in the National League.

https://twitter.com/Marlins/status/1541485411654139905?cxt=HHwWgoC8wZK0uuQqAAAA

As of June 28, the Marlins are 13 games behind the Mets in the NL East with a 33-39 record. The Cardinals are 0.5 games behind the Brewers in the NL Central with a 42-34 record.