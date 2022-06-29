Gators Basketball SEC Opponents Announced

The SEC Men’s basketball schedule has been announced and the Gators Basketball SEC opponents are mapped out. With a new head coach in Todd Golden, the Florida Gators are looking to improve on a disappointing season last year.

Home-and-home Matchups

The SEC added LSU and Texas A&M to Florida’s home-and-home schedule for next year.

The Gators have faced off against the LSU Tigers 115 times in the programs’ histories. They currently trail the all-time series 66-49, including a tough six-point loss last season.

As for Texas A&M, the Gators have only faced the Aggies 15 times in history and lead the series 9-6. Florida hopes to improve on a perfect 5-0 record inside the Stephen C. O’Connell Center against A&M next year.

Along with the Tigers and Aggies, the Gators will also face their permanent home-and-home opponents next season. These programs are Georgia, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

One of Florida’s most storied rivalries in history has been with Georgia although the Gators have dominated in recent years. Florida leads the all-time series 119-100 and have won the past six matchups with the Bulldogs. On the other hand, Kentucky has dominated the Gators recently as they have won seven out of the last eight matchups and 106 out of 147 all-time.

As for Vanderbilt, Florida has won nine straight against the Commodores and lead the all-time series 73-70.

Home Only Opponents

Gators Basketball will host Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee at Exactech Arena in the 2022-23 season.

Florida has had their way with Mississippi when they have matched up at the O’Dome. The Gators home record against the Rebels is 41-13 all-time. This includes the previous six games at home in which they’ve come out on top in all of them.

Being that Missouri joined the SEC recently, Florida has only played them five times at home. The Gators defeated the Tigers in four of these five matchups. South Carolina is a program that UF has dominated historically, especially in the O’Connell Center. However, the Gamecocks have been victorious each of the previous three times they have traveled to Gainesville.

The Tennessee Volunteers seem to be a team that always has Florida’s number as they lead the all-time series 79-58. It’s a different story when they play in Gainesville however, as the Gators have a record of 36-26.

Away Only Opponents

Florida will travel to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Mississippi State next season. The Gators have had a tough time against the Crimson Tide as they are 24-48 all-time when they play Alabama away from home.

UF has had their way with Arkansas at home, but when they have played the Razorbacks on the road, they trail the current series 7-9.

As with most of their SEC opponents, Florida has struggled against Auburn away from Gainesville. While the Gators are 48-28 at home against the Tigers, they are just 30-56 on the road. UF also has a below .500 record against Mississippi state when they travel to Starkville. Florida trails the all-time series 24-36 in matchups played in away from home.