USC and UCLA Move to Big Ten

Two of the top PAC-12 powerhouses, USC and UCLA, were informed on Thursday night that their applications to join the Big Ten were accepted. The two schools will officially join the conference in 2024.

Sport’s World Reaction

The announcement of two of the Pac-12 staples moving to the Big Ten has left the sports world at a loss of words. Not only in the sports world but also in the PAC-12. The PAC-12 did not see this move coming and was caught by surprise when the announcement came out.

Domino Effect

A few months ago Oklahoma and Texas made the move to the SEC. Now USC and UCLA made a move of their own. Now that the ball has begun rolling, there’s no stopping it.

We are well on our way to the era of college sports and super conferences. After USC and UCLA made their announcement, there have been rumors that Oregon and Washington may be the next schools to make a move.

Along with the exception of Notre Dame, which historically has not been a part of a conference for football, may also find themselves a home.

Conference Duel

Conferences, such as the PAC-12, have now found themselves on life support thanks to this new trend. With schools moving ships to other conferences in hopes of creating a super conference, this leaves the mid to lower-level conferences gasping for air.

Additionally, the PAC-12’s current media rights are set to expire in 2024, the same year the two schools are set to depart. To stay intact, these conferences are going to have to scramble to secure stability.

Early Bird Gets the Worm

While conferences are fighting for schools, schools are just as much fighting to be in these super conferences. Some schools will be left behind when these conferences are being made to be the missing puzzle piece.

It is going to be hard to leave some teams out with this new era of college sports.

There is still a lot unwritten about the future of college sports, but change is happening now nonetheless.