Los Angeles Dodgers Host 92nd MLB All-Star Game

The 92nd Major League Baseball All-Star Game will be hosted by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are hosting the 2022 MLB All-Star Game after initially being set to host in 2020, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The American League and the National League will battle it out with the best and brightest players across all 30 teams. The National League will be looking to secure the victory as the American League has won eight consecutive games.

All-Star Lineups

The National League starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/sCnRTZLd2s — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) July 18, 2022

NL manager Brian Snitker will be joined by Nationals manager Dave Martinez and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. The Miami Marlins have three All-Stars with Garrett Cooper and Sandy Alcantara. Jazz Chisholm was also selected but won’t play due to injury. The starting lineup is dominated by three Dodgers in Mookie Betts at center field, Trea Turner at shortstop and Clayton Kershaw on the mound. Kershaw has been with the Dodgers since his MLB debut in 2008 and is a nine-time All-Star. He’s proud to be a part of the Midsummer Classic but playing on his home field is special.

Presenting the starting lineup for the American League All-Stars! ✨ pic.twitter.com/NU1hczI0Mt — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 18, 2022

Dusty Baker of the Houston Astros is the AL manager and will be accompanied by four-time AL All-Star Willie Horton. Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan is arguably the best pitcher this season and will get the start for the AL. McClanahan has a 1.71 ERA and a 0.80 WHIP, which are best in the MLB and 147 strikeouts.

Shohei “Shotime” Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels will lead off for the AL as the designated hitter in his second All-Star Game outing. Luis Arraez has the best batting average in all of baseball at .338. The Minnesota Twins’ first baseman is listed as a reserve, but with a .411 OBP and just 28 strikeouts he can make a big impact when he gets to the plate. Starting right fielder Aaron Judge will bat second and received the most All-Star votes of any player.

Tie Breaker

The All-Star Game has a major rule change taking effect this year. If the game ends in a tie after nine innings played, a home run derby will determine the winner. The AL and NL managers will select three players on their team’s active roster and are allowed one alternate. The All-Star team coaches will throw batting practice during the tiebreaker and bullpen catchers will catch. Each player sent to bat will have three swings. The hitters can take an unlimited number of pitches without penalty and each team may hit in any order as long as they alternate. The AL would send a batter to hit first.

After all six tiebreaker selections finish, the team with the most home runs will be declared the winner. If the tiebreaker is even, each manager will select one tiebreaker selection to participate in a head-to-head round with three swings to break the tie. This format continues until the tie is broken and the team with more home runs will be victorious.