Pat Dooley’s Back Nine (August 1st)

Seth Harp August 1, 2022 Dooley, Feature Sports News 117 Views

The Back Nine comes at you after another weekend that kind of forced you to come up with something to do and unfortunately, one thing I did was watch a lot of football games from last season. We’re almost there.

10.  Actually, in a way, we are there because I declared Aug. 1 the official opening of college football season. And here it is. Gators report Tuesday for Media Day and start practice Wednesday. There are football games THIS MONTH which makes you feel closer to the start of it all. When you were a kid, summer didn’t last long enough. But for those of us with no school or children to get up and out the door, we are ready to start the countdown. I’m getting fired up just writing it.

11.   And it’s not only about the Gators and the start of the Billy Napier Era. It’s everything. It’s an SEC with so many teams that could go one way or the other or just keep idling like the person waiting in line for car pick-up playing games on his or her phone. It’s about USC and Miami trying to become relevant again with new coaches. It’s about putting to bed all of the NIL talk and realignment rumors and fake scheduling pods and just watching live football games being played. It’s the best, every year, and when you add in the NFL and Major League Baseball playoffs (as long as the Braves are in it) it truly is the most wonderful time of the year.

12.   Have yourself a weekend, Coach Napier. Look, Florida is not going to have an Alabama or Georgia class. They’re not there yet. But the ceiling is gradually being raised and that is what is important. And they aren’t even officially in the new building yet. Napier is delivering on his promise to recruit the heck out of the state of Florida, but he’s not going to get everybody. There is more elite talent in this state than any other. Clearly, this is a new dynamic at UF with the attention that is being brought to the recruiting plan. Even when Urban Meyer was bringing in top classes, it wasn’t the same system that Napier is dealing with.

13.   It appears that Dan Mullen is going to join ESPN as an analyst and I’m wondering why it took so long. Maybe he was holding out hope of a job as a coach landing in his lap, but he’s a little toxic right now because of the whole disdain for recruiting and the way his last team didn’t play hard for him. Look, I said it late in the season that I thought Mullen needed to start taking his job more seriously and don’t think I was the only one who noticed. But he will do great on TV, much like disgraced NFL coach Urban Meyer will on Fox this year after taking a year off to show why he’ll probably never coach again.

14.   When I was younger (and, yes, I was young at one time) I hated the Celtics. Loved the Red Sox, but hated the Celtics. I’m difficult to explain. But I did have so much respect for Bill Russell, a man who never minced words and took young players under his wing. I always gravitated to  athletes who would speak out on issues and be able to back it up. Muhammed Ali, Jim Brown, Bill Russell, John McEnroe. I was an agitator. And no matter what the kids these days want to tell you, Russell is in the conversation for greatest effort. This stat from Bob Ryan of the Boston Globe explains it – in his last 14 seasons, Russell played in 21 winner-take-all games in college, the Olympics and the NBA. He was 21-0. Now gone at 88, he lived a wonderful life and we should all miss him. We’ll especially miss that laugh.

15.   And then there is Deshaun Watson and his brand new six-game suspension from the NFL. I’m sure the Browns are breathing a sigh of relief because it could have been a lot worse and missing six games of a 17-game season is hardly crippling. And so, former Gator Jacoby Brissett will be your starter in Cleveland. I wonder what he could have done if he had been given more of a chance here. Still, it is interesting that Florida had two NFL quarterbacks on their roster at a time when everyone was complaining about a lack of offense. Hmm. Anyway, the NFL wanted more of a suspension and a fine, but it is what it is. It seems a little lenient.

16.   Tony Finau is on a roll with two straight wins and my swing feels like a seven-layer dip. You go in with a Tostito chip and have no idea what is coming out. Could be chicken and sour cream and pickled jalapenos or it could be black olives, congealed refried beans and an old Band-Aid. I mention this to ask the following question – does anyone know what happened in the LIV event? Not that I care. Finau could be on the verge of becoming the next great star over here on the real Tour.

17.   We don’t talk much about softball recruiting here, but how about the young lady Tim Walton has had committed for years and will be in the 2023 class. Her name is Kelly Rothrock and she is from Indiana. She is also the National Softball Player of the Year. Her ERA is 0.70, she is 33-0 and her batting average this year was .523. And she grew up a big fan of Kelly Barnhill. I like her already.

18.   So, I am off for a quick golf vacation of sorts and I wonder if I can make my brother play this playlist while we are deep into our bad rounds. His music seems more wedding oriented:

* “Synchronize” by Milky Chance.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DF6JhvbSMxs

* ”Friday I’m in Love” by The Cure.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KvzlEfBYKVw

* And to go a little deeper in the archives, “Sad Lisa” by the great Cat Stevens.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oa_ExklvKH0

About Seth Harp

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

recruit

Gators Land Four Major Recruits

Recruit Roundup The Florida Gators hosted their annual Friday Night Lights event this past weekend, …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties