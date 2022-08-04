Jaguars play Raiders in HOF preseason game

NFL football is back with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Las Vegas Raiders in the Hall of Fame game. The game will be played in Canton, Ohio for the first preseason game of the year. Hall of fame Jaguars Tackle Tony Boselli will be honored at the game. The Raiders will also have Hall of Famers Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour be honored before the game.

In the offseason both teams made coaching moves to improve their teams and we should see a new scheme from both teams in the first game. The big move for the Jaguars is new Head Coach Doug Peterson. Peterson was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016 to 2020. He won the Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2017 defeating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. The Raiders are also coming into the game with a new head coach, Josh McDaniels who was previously the Patriots Offensive Coordinator.

Doug Peterson

Jaguars reporter Ashlyn Sullivan spoke upon the new look for the Jags this season. She pressed about how much influence Coach had on the team this offseason. She also explained how his attitude around the has given this team a level of trust that seems to be different from recent years for this team. It isn’t an arrogant kind of confidence but in a way that has benefitted the teams mentality she explains.

Backup QB for Jags

Coach Peterson and the Jaguars have decided to play it safe and sit Trevor Laurence at the HOF and give third string Jake Luton the start on Thursday. Second string Quarterback C.J. Beathard has been limited at practice so far after suffering a groin injury in OTA’s. Although, Beathard is not getting the start it give Jake something to play for. It is Jake’s opportunity to show out for a better roster spot before the season starts. Ashlyn explains how the QB conversation might still be open when it come to backing up Trevor Laurence this season depending on how Jake preforms.

Improved Defense

One of the biggest issues for the Jags has been the defense. They were ranked 20th in the entire NFL last season. It will be interesting to see how they look in this first preseason game. It seems to be looking a lot better as Ashlyn raved about how good this defense has looked during camp this offseason. She has noticed that the bigger defensive line has been huge for them so far in training camp. The Jaguars reporter breaks down how good this defense has looked in practice.

The HOF game will take place at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday, August 4.