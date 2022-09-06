Montrell Johnson talks beating Utah

Coming off of a victory high, Montrell Johnson says a home-opener in the Swamp is unlike any other. Notably, he says beating an AP ranked Utah team with a crowd of 90,000+ is “indescribable.” Surely, the sophomore flashed his skills Saturday, showing why Napier brought him to Gainesville.

WATCH: Montrell Johnson gives #UF the lead on his first TD as a Gator. @Trellll_3 pic.twitter.com/zENpsipj64 — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) September 4, 2022

Grateful for opportunity

While by the end of the game Johnson made his share of contributions, he touched on how grateful he was for Napier putting him back in the game and letting him put on a show. After being the cause for the Utes’ quick score within the first couple of minutes due to a fumble and recover by Utah, he was unsure how much more he’d play Saturday night.

Johnson says that no matter what happens, he will never forget that play. When asked about and he mentions it can’t be forgotten he says, “It bothered me that much. I was really uncomfortable with it.”

However, Johnson had to get his mind right to play the rest of this football game, which worked with the rest of his teammates help. “Mentally, I flushed it by my teammates, like when I got back to the sideline, my teammates they came over. They encouraged me. They picked my head up when I was down. I really appreciate that out of them.”

Johnson being able to bounce back after this kind of a mental knock is exactly what Napier saw in him when he encouraged him to transfer here. Having a rough beginning to his Gator career and then being able to contribute to a huge open-season win is what Napier and the Gators are all about.

The grit and discipline Montrell Johnson, Napier, and all of the Florida team has this year is something that will contribute to a big season for them.