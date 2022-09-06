AL Wild Card race heating up

The AL Wild Card standings are heating up. Surely, with October approaching, teams are monitoring the standings with postseason aspirations.

AL Wild Card Division Leaders

There are three division leaders for the AL. Houston Astros is for the West division with 87 wins and 48 losses. The next game they play is against the Texas Rangers. The New York Yankees is the division leader for the East with 81 wins and 54 losses. Yankees are playing Minnesota Twins next game. And lastly, the Cleveland Guardians is the leader for the Central division, they have 69 wins and 64 losses. The Guardians are playing the Kansas City Royals next.

AL Wild Card Rankings: Rays, Mariners and Blue Jays

The top three teams in the AL Wild Card Teams are the Tampa Bay Rays, Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tampa Bay Rays are sole position of first. They have a total of 75 wins and 58 losses. This makes then have a .564 percentage of winning. Over the past season they have had a total of 566 runs. The Rays have a run differential of 71.

The Seattle Mariners are ight after the Rays and have 76 wins and 59 losses. They have a .563 percent win rate. Over the last season they have 565 runs. The Mariners also have a run differential of 65. On September 9, the Mariners will be playing against the Seattle White Sox. Logan Gilbert of the Mariners and White Sox pitcher Johnny Cueto are expected to pitch.

The Toronto Blue Jays are after the Mariners and the Rays. Over the last season they have a total of 75 wins and 59 losses. This makes them have a .56 percent win rate. The Blue Jays have a total of 627 runs and a run differential the same as the Mariners of 65. The Blue Jays play the Baltimore Orioles next on September 9 as well. Mitch White of the Blue Jays and Kyle Bradish of the Orioles are expected to pitch.

Honorable Mention

A little further down the list is the Boston Red Sox with a total of 67 wins and 69 loses this season. They have a total of 620 runs with a negative 41 run differential. The Tampa Bay Rays will be playing the Boston Red Sox next on Tuesday, September 9. The expected pitchers are Rays pitcher JT Chargois and Rich Hill of the Red Sox. On Monday night, the Rays played against the Red Sox and won 4-3.