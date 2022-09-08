Gators Swimming Makes A Splash With 11 UF Athletes Named To US National Team

Jack Meyer September 8, 2022 Gators Sports, Gators Swimming and Diving 33 Views

After a stellar 2021-22 campaign, the Florida Gators swimming program has picked up even more steam in recent days. On Sep. 7, USA Swimming announced their 2022-23 national team roster, which saw 11 Gators selected. In addition to volunteer coach Katie Ledecky, six current Gators and four former Gators earned the nod for the U.S. National Team.

In order for a swimmer to make the cut for the national team, they must meet and uphold the criteria set by USA Swimming. Swimmers must be eligible and willing to represent the US in international competition. Additionally, swimmers must record a top six time in any Individual Olympic Event of a USA Swimming sanctioned competition.

Anna Auld, Emma Weyant, Natalie Hinds and Ledecky were chosen for the women’s team. Brennan Gravely, Jake Mitchell, Trey Freeman, Kevin Vargas, Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke and Kieran Smith all made the cut for the men’s team. Auld, Weyant, Gravley, Mitchell, Freeman and Vargas all currently attend the University of Florida. Hinds, Dressel, Finke and Smith formerly attended UF but still represent for the Gators. Ledecky did not attend the University of Florida, but has worked as a volunteer coach for the Gators since 2021.

Auld and Gravely have already been with the team since May 2022, when they were selected as open water athletes. They will remain with the national team through October 31.

Gators Swimming Leads The Nation In Selections

UF’s 11 selections tied them with the University of Texas for the most selections of any program in the country. Texas finished the 2021-22 season ranked first in men’s swimming and third in women’s swimming. The Gators’ success at the national level will give a boost to one of the top swimming programs in the country. UF finished the 2021-22 season ranked in the top 20 of the CSCAA rankings for both men’s and women’s swimming. The men’s team finished sixth in the country, while the women’s team finished tied at fourteenth with Indiana University.

https://twitter.com/GatorsSwimDv/status/1567588693686517765?cxt=HHwWioDUkZHnmMErAAAA

This year’s U.S. National Team features 99 swimmers from 23 universities. Furthermore, 36 swimmers on the roster have previously participated in the Olympics, including seven Gators. USA Swimming will now turn its attention to preparing for this year’s slate of international competitions. They will also keep the 2024 Paris Olympics in mind as they get to work in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the Gators swimming teams will kick off their respective seasons in the coming weeks. Both the men’s and women’s squads will face off against Nova Southeastern University and the University of Arkansas on Sep. 23.

About Jack Meyer

Jack Meyer is a first-year student at the University of Florida. He is majoring in Journalism and specializing in Sports and Media.

