In the first ESPN Gainesville NFL podcast, Aileyahu Shanes and Bradley Shimel talk about key matchups and headlines around the NFL entering Week 1. In today’s episode, Ailee and Bradley discuss the Los Angeles Rams vs the Buffalo Bills, the Los Angeles Chargers vs the Las Vegas Raiders, the Denver Broncos vs the Seattle Seahawks, and the Carolina Panthers vs the Cleveland Browns. The two give their insights on the key matchups, as well as the players they are looking out for.