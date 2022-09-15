Alabama Set to Host UL-Monroe

The Alabama Crimson Tide host the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.

Alabama comes off a narrow win against the Texas Longhorns in last week’s nail-biting 20-19 finish. A 33-yard field goal helped the Crimson Tide squeak by the Longhorns.

Despite staying undefeated, Alabama dropped from its No. 1 spot on the AP Top-25 College Football poll to No. 2 behind Georgia.

Coach’s Take

Along with the team’s efforts, Saban recognized their vulnerabilities after teetering on the brink of being upset. He said that beyond playing hard, smart decision making throughout the game is key.

The Crimson Tide aren’t alone in having faced Texas this season. Louisiana-Monroe fell to the Longhorns 52-10 in its season opener.

Despite the Warhawks’ week one loss, they bounced back to beat Nicholls State 35-7 in week two.

Heading into the weekend, Saban said it comes down to accountability in all areas of the Alabama squad, including coaching. It’s no secret the Crimson Tide are clear favorites, but that doesn’t deter Saban from recognizing the craftiness of UL-Monroe quarterback Chandler Rogers and the strength of head coach Terry Bowden.

Series History

Saturday’s matchup marks the third meeting between the Crimson Tide and the Warhawks. Their first meeting came back in 2007 when UL-Monroe upset Alabama 21-14 in Saban’s opening season. Alabama answered back in 2014 with a shutout. With the series tied 1-1, one team will emerge Saturday as the new series leader. Alabama is favored to win by 49.5 points.

Warhawks Players

The UL-Monroe offense is lead by Rogers and wide receiver Jevin Frett. Rogers has thrown for 364 passing yards and has three total touchdowns over two games, while Frett has brought in 132 receiving yards and one touchdown on the season.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.