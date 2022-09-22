Through the Wire Episode 2

In this episode, Bradley and Jamie discuss a wild week two highlighted by one of the greatest fantasy performances by two teammates ever. They also talk about players who have disappointed this season and what to expect from them moving forward. Lastly, they preview a primetime divisional showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.
