Erling Haaland’s Historic Start

After a $63 million move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City this past summer, Erling Haaland has burst onto the scene at the world’s biggest stage.

The Norwegian forward is on pace to break multiple records with his current form at Manchester City.

Haaland’s hot start

In just eight games in the Premier League, Haaland has notched a shocking 14 goals. At this pace, he would break Mohamed Salah’s record for a 38-game season with 18 games to play.

Additionally, Haaland would just need seven more games to break Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s record for a 42-game season.

Haaland’s form is unprecedented and there’s no telling how he’ll progress from here.

His immaculate form isn’t just in the Premier League. In the Champions League Haaland has tacked on five goals in just three games. He’s also the first player to score 25 goals in 20 Champions League appearances, dating back to his days at Borussia Dortmund. His video game-like numbers across all competitions prove that he’s one of the top strikers in Europe.

Erling Exceeding Expectations

Only Liverpool, Bournemouth and the Serbian national have prevented Haaland from scoring this season. With a ridiculous goal-scoring record playing at the highest level in the world, Erling Haaland has so far exceeded his massive expectations.

“We cannot replace him,” Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said as he shed tears discussing Sergio Aguero’s time with the club. Unfortunately for Aguero, he’s already been replaced.

When Haaland was scoring goals for fun at Borussia Dortmund and even before that at Red Bull Salzburg, everyone knew that he was a special player. As one might expect for a player that’s hyped up, Haaland faced scrutiny as to whether he could truly do it in the Premier League. He proved that wrong very fast.

Since Haaland has already checked that box he faces an increased amount of expectations on him as a player. Even Alan Shearer believes that Haaland will break all-time record of 260 premier league goals. Is he really that good?

It's October 5 and Erling Haaland has 19 goals 🏊‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MS7TXh6MND — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 5, 2022

There’s still a lot of soccer to be played this season. It’s safe to say that if Haaland continues this form he will shatter every record in the book.

Additionally, he’ll need to win trophies at Manchester City to truly stand out from the rest. Nevertheless, Haaland’s historic start has shown he might be the world’s best player in a couple of years.