Champions League Group G Preview

With the UEFA Champions League set to resume Tuesday, the four clubs in Group G will wait until Wednesday at 3 p.m. to kick off their second matches. Reigning English Premier League champions Manchester City will welcome Borussia Dortmund as F.C. Copenhagen hosts Sevilla FC.

Man City

After City’s Premier League match against Tottenham this past weekend was postponed due to The Queen’s death, the club will prepare to host one of The Bundesliga’s top clubs: Borussia Dortmund. In its Champions League opener last Tuesday, Man City cruised to a 4-0 road victory over Sevilla FC. 6-foot-4-inch forward Erling Haaland netted two goals as City tallied seven corners and 10 shots on goal. Haaland will look to bring the same energy as he prepares to face his former club.

A brace from @ErlingHaaland and further goals from @PhilFoden and @rubendias gave us a 4-0 win against Sevilla. Highlights below pic.twitter.com/Ec3iWGBB8K — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 12, 2022

Man City returns to Manchester in hopes of continuing its dominance at Etihad Stadium. The club is unbeaten in its past 20 home Champions League matches (18-2-0). Through three home matches this season in the EPL, City has outscored its opponents 14-2.

Borussia Dortmund

The German club will seek revenge Wednesday against a Man City team that knocked off Dortmund in the 2021 Champions League quarterfinal. BVB enters the match off a 3-0 road loss this past Saturday to RB Leipzig in The Bundesliga. However, Dortmund is 1-0 in the Champions League after knocking off FC Copenhagen 3-0 at home last Tuesday.

BVB is off to a 4-0-2 start in The Bundesliga and will attempt to change its narrative as the club has lost four straight Champions League matches on English soil.

Sevilla FC

Following a winless start (0-3-1) to its season in La Liga, Sevilla FC found the win column this past Saturday with a 3-2 road win over Espanyol. In just his second career start for Sevilla, 20-year-old defender José Ángel Carmona assisted the first goal and scored twice before halftime.

There is nothing quite like your first goal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cJi2VBrmAH — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) September 10, 2022

Sevilla will hope to erase last week’s home loss to Man City from its memory as the club searches for its first Champions League road win since 2020.

FC Copenhagen

Despite winning the Danish Superliga last season, FC Copenhagen is off to a modest 4-0-5 start that currently has them sixth out of 12 Danish clubs. Copenhagen has only one win in its past five matches, but it came in the club’s only home game during that stretch. In its Champions League opener at Dortmund, Copenhagen controlled only 37% of the possession but managed five corners and a pair of shots on goal.

Copenhagen will lean on Swedish midfielder Viktor Claesson to lead its attack as the 30-year-old already has six goals through nine Superliga matches this season.