Missouri football heads into bye week

The Missouri Tigers football team is heading into a bye week after a 24-17 loss to Florida on Saturday. The Tigers have had a relatively disappointing season so far as they sit 0-3 in SEC play and are 2-4 overall this season. Their most disappointing loss includes a fumble at the goal line in overtime against Auburn.

Missouri falls to Florida

After another disappointing loss to Florida on Saturday, Missouri hopes to use the bye week to rebound and put together a respectable season.

Quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Luther Burden both suffered minor injuries in the contest. Both are expected to be held out of practice this upcoming week. Here’s what head coach Eli Drinkwitz had to say about the situation.

Competitive Mindset

With three straight losses to formidable SEC opponents, Drinkwitz acknowledged his team’s ability to compete regardless of the situation, including an opportunity to tie the game against Florida.

Despite his team’s effort, Drinkwitz still understands his football team has to win. He emphasized it is a collective effort between him, his players and his staff.

Moving Forward

Drinkwitz hopes to give some younger players more opportunities moving forward. However, he says those opportunities are earned and not given.

After the bye week, Missouri will be taking on Vanderbilt Oct. 22 in another SEC matchup. Drinkwitz wants to use the time off to focus on his players getting healthy and improving. He reinforced that he wants to give young players more chances moving forward.

Missouri has another difficult stretch of SEC matchups approaching after the bye week. Drinkwitz still has confidence in his team as they look to rebound against Vanderbilt.