Battle of California Sees Padres and Dodgers Tied Heading into Game Three of the NLDS

After the Dodgers and Padres each won one game, game three will be a huge turning point for the series.

Dodgers Take Game One

In the first game of the series, the Dodgers had pitcher Julio Urias on the mound. He allowed three runs through five innings of pitching. The hitting for the Dodgers was the biggest factor for them as they were led by shortstop Trea Turner and catcher Will Smith. Smith had two runs on two hits as well as an RBI. Turner set the tone early for Los Angeles and the team never looked back. His two hits, two runs with a home run to go along with it helped the team reach the 5-3 victory.

Padres Take Game Two

The second game of the series was a different story. The Padres flipped the switch and earned a 5-3 win against LA. After Yu Darvish pitched five innings and allowed three runs, the hitters impressed with a balanced team effort. A big takeaway from San Diego’s hitting is third basemen Manny Machado‘s game. Machado led the way with two hits, two RBIs and a home run.

Heading into Game Three

The winner of game three of the NLDS will take a commanding lead in the series. The game will likely come down to which pitchers can minimize the strong hitting from both teams. For Los Angeles, Tony Gonsolin will be on the mound while Blake Snell will pitch for San Diego. Game three will take place tomorrow night at about 8:40 p.m in San Diego.