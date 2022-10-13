Mo Salah Scores Fastest Hat Trick in Champions League History and Joins Elite Company

Up 3-1 in the 68th minute Wednesday at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, Liverpool substituted forward Mohamed Salah into the match.

Within eight minutes, the Egyptian star beat Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor to extend Liverpool’s lead. Just over six minutes later, Salah scored two more quick goals to record the fastest hat trick in Champions League history.

A six-minute hat trick! Mohamed Salah scores three quick goals to break things open for Liverpool (via @Zona_TUDN)pic.twitter.com/pw57rQ44A7 — SI Soccer (@si_soccer) October 12, 2022

“Typical Mo,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said after the match. “It’s a freak result and we all know that and we don’t make more of it than we should, but obviously, it is the best we could have asked for and that is why I am pretty pleased.”

Portuguese forward Diogo Jota — who entered the match during the 73rd minute —assisted all three of Salah’s goals.

Salah’s hat trick off the bench granted the Egyptian another milestone. After netting his second goal of the match, Salah surpassed former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba and former Manchester City Sergio Agüero as the all-time leading Champions League goal scorer for an English club.

Mo Salah now holds the record for most Champions League goals scored for an English club (38) 😯👏 pic.twitter.com/YVN5HFOdqB — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 12, 2022

Salah tied Man City striker Erling Haaland and Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski — who scored a pair of second-half goals in Wednesday’s 3-3 home draw versus Inter Milan — as the leading Champions League goal scorers through the first four matches.

⚽ Most goals in the UCL this season so far: 🇳🇴 Erling Haaland – 5 goals

🇪🇬 Mo Salah – 5 goals

🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski – 5 goals

🇩🇪 Leroy Sané – 4 goals

🇮🇹 Giacomo Raspadori – 4 goals

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jude Bellingham – 4 goals

🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappe – 4 goals 🔥🔥 #UCL pic.twitter.com/vlHrsmadI4 — Sholy Nation Sports (@Sholynationsp) October 12, 2022

Despite Liverpool’s commanding 7-1 victory over Rangers F.C., the Reds still trail first-place Napoli by three points in the Group A table. With only two matches left until the knockout phase, Liverpool will finish its group stage with a pair of road matches against Ajax and Napoli. The Reds will punch their ticket to the knockout rounds with either a win or draw against Ajax.