Arkansas Razorbacks look to snap three-game losing streak

The Arkansas Razorbacks enter their week seven non-conference matchup against Brigham Young University having lost three in a row. Arkansas, with a 3-3 record, has faced ranked SEC opponents in each of the last three weeks. After starting the season with wins against No. 23 Cincinnati, South Carolina and Missouri State, the Razorbacks fell to No. 23 Texas A&M, No. 2 Alabama and No. 23 Mississippi State.

BYU enters its first game against Arkansas with a 4-2 record and is coming off a 28-20 loss to Notre Dame in a game played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Cougars’ best victory of the season arrived in week two when they defeated No. 9 Baylor 26-20 in a double-overtime thriller. They possess a distinct home-field advantage that will be tough for Arkansas to overcome, as the elevation in Provo, Utah, is 4,500 feet.

Previewing Arkansas

While the Razorbacks put up 483 yards of offense in their 40-17 loss against Mississippi State last week, they were without starting quarterback KJ Jefferson due to injury. Jefferson is a mobile play-caller who has thrown for over 1,000 yards in his first five games. Raheim Sanders has been one of the best running backs in the SEC this year, averaging 115.8 yards per game. He could fare well against a BYU defense that did not look its best against Notre Dame last week.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said his team looks forward to the challenge of BYU and considers playing in an unfamiliar environment as an opportunity to motivate his group.

Pittman was also encouraged by Jefferson’s progress in practice this week.

Previewing BYU

The Cougars have relied on quarterback Jaren Hall, who has averaged 259.7 passing yards in six games with 14 touchdowns. Christopher Brooks had led the running game with 396 total yards on 63 carries. Keanu Hill has been Hall’s top target, hitting him 17 times for 334 total yards. Hall will have to show he can bounce back after a rough outing last week. He may be able to come through against an Arkansas secondary that has gone through its fair share of injuries.

It certainly won’t be an easy bounce-back game for the Razorbacks, as Hall is expected to be much sharper.

The game is scheduled for 2:30pm on ESPN.