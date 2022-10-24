Jaguars Fall to Giants 23-17

In a matchup between two young quarterbacks, Trevor Lawrence’s Jacksonville Jaguars fell to Daniel Jones’ New York Giants on Sunday. The 23-17 loss dropped the Jaguars to 2-5 this season. Despite piecing together an impressive last second drive, receiver Christian Kirk was stopped one yard short of the goal line as time expired. A win yesterday would have served as the Jags first victory over a NFC opponent in four seasons.

GAME OF INCHES AND SECONDS! The pass is caught, but the @Giants D keeps the Jags out of the end zone as the clock hits 0️⃣. #NYGvsJAX pic.twitter.com/efSZ7tOMrT — NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022

Coming Out Party

Second-year running back Travis Etienne Jr. reached two career milestones on Sunday. The Clemson product scored his first touchdown and his first 100-yard rushing game. Etienne carried the ball 14 times for a total of 114 yards. His longest rush totaled 49 yards. Despite the eyebrow-raising performance, Etienne did cough up the ball at a key point in the game. Just before half, Etienne was nearing the endzone to score his second touchdown before the ball was poked out.

Slow but Steady

Although Jacksonville has struggled, Trevor Lawrence’s progression is evident. He threw for 318 yards and didn’t turn the ball over for the second straight week. Although Lawrence did not manage to toss a touchdown, he reached the endzone on a quarterback sneak.

Lawrence is continuing to establish a solid chemistry with the Jaguars offseason acquisitions. Kirk hauled in seven passes for 96 yards. The Texas A&M product has caught 32 passes and has found the endzone four times, this year. Former Giant Evan Engram caught four passes for 67 yards. Engram has caught 28 passes for 275 yards and is the team’s third leading receiver.

Despite the recent losses, Lawrence has pieced together a string of impressive performances. In week six, the 2021 No.1 overall pick completed 90% of his passes while throwing a touchdown.

Defense Remains Strong

The No.1 overall pick in 2022, Travon Walker, is continuing to prove his immediate value. The Georgia product took down Daniel Jones for the Jags only sack, while adding a couple of tackles.

For New York, Jones was under little pressure, allowing him to go through his progressions with ease. The extra time allowed Jones to find 10 different receivers throughout the game en-route to passing for 202 yards and a touchdown.

Free safety Andre Cisco was the team’s leading tackler, finishing with seven tackles. The rookie out of Syracuse is Jacksonville’s fourth-leading tackler this season.

Tyson Campbell is another rookie that is turning heads this season. The cornerback out of Georgia was the highest graded cornerback in the league in week six and turned in an impressive performance on Sunday.

Future Notes

The Jaguars face off against the Denver Broncos, next week. Denver has struggled recently holding a 2-5 record, just like the Jags. Despite adding Super Bowl winning quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason, the Broncos have underperformed this season.