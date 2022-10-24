Phillies Power Past Padres; Advance to World Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the World Series. Philadelphia defeated the San Diego Padres 4-3 in comeback fashion Sunday in game five of the NLCS to clinch the National League Pennant.

Game Summary

Both teams sent out their aces to the mound with the Padres looking to stay alive. San Diego handed the ball to veteran Yu Darvish while Philadelphia went with Zack Wheeler. They both put their teams in terrific spots as their stat lines looked nearly identical on the night. Both pitchers tossed six innings giving up two earned runs before handing the ball over to the bullpen.

The Phillies got the scoring started in the bottom of the third when Rhys Hoskins crushed a two-run home run. The Padres battled back with a solo Juan Soto homer in the fourth and then a Josh Bell double scored Jake Cronenworth in the top of the seventh to tie the game at two.

Seranthony Dominguez entered in the middle of the seventh looking to keep the game tied. However, a wild pitch rom Dominguez allowed the Padres to go up 3-2.

But with no outs in the bottom of the eighth with a runner on first, Bryce Harper stepped up to the plate. Facing Robert Suarez and a 2-2 count, Harper got his pitch. He crushed an outside fastball to left field, putting the Phils up 4-3. The Philly crowd went into an absolute frenzy.

BRYCE HARPER IS A PHILADELPHIA PHILLIE pic.twitter.com/UjLTijwIqe — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 23, 2022

Ranger Suarez came on in the middle of the top of the ninth for the Phillies and shut things down, earning the save and sending Philadelphia to the World Series

Harper Mania

The MVP of the series was quite obvious. Harper batted .400 in the series with two bombs to go along with three doubles. His importance to the team was undeniable and the two time regular season MVP added a postseason accolade to his belt. This will be Harper’s first World Series and the Phillies have a challenge ahead as they face off against the Houston Astros. Game one of the World Series is set for Friday.