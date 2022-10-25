Volleyball Set to Face Auburn Wednesday

The No. 14 Gators volleyball team heads to Auburn, Alabama, Wednesday to face the Tigers in an important SEC matchup. The Gators (15-4, 7-2 SEC) face one of their toughest tests of the season against the Tigers (18-2, 7-2). Auburn currently sits at the top of the SEC standings while the Gators sit in second.

Busy Week for the Team

The matchup against Auburn is one of three games on the schedule for the Gators, this week. The team looks to rebound Wednesday after getting swept in straight sets against the Georgia Bulldogs last week. Florida will be back at home this weekend to face the Arkansas Razorbacks in a two game series on Saturday and Sunday.

Matchup History

In the 2021 season, the two teams met in Gainesville and the Gators dominated, sweeping the Tigers in straight sets. During the game, the Gators had 49 kills compared to the Tigers who had just 20. Seniors T’ara Ceasar, Thayer Hall and Lauren Forte combined for 33 kills to chomp down the Tigers.

With an 18-2 record on the season, Auburn is undefeated on their home court, another factor that could play into tomorrow’s matchup. Two of the Gators’ four losses have come on the road this season. However, the team stunned Wisconsin on the road earlier in the season in front of a record crowd. Expect the team to be composed despite a hostile environment.

Last week, the Tigers defeated Tennessee 3-1. Auburn had two players win weekly awards with Akasha Anderson earning SEC Freshman Player of the Week while Jackie Barrett earned SEC Setter of the Week.

With a win Wednesday night, the Gators would take the top spot in the SEC standings. Even though the Tigers would have a better overall record, the Gators would have the advantage with the conference record. The game is set to begin at 8 p.m. in Auburn.