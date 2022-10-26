Gators Flip Four-Star OL from FSU

The Gators continue to impress on the recruiting trail as they flipped the commitment of four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney from in-state rival Florida State.

Kearney, an Orange Park native, spent a little under five months as a member of Florida State’s 2023 recruiting class before officially flipping his commitment on Monday.

How Kearney Could Contribute

Kearney is the No. 94 recruit in the ESPN 300 and the No. 5 ranked offensive guard nationally in the 2023 high school class. He is also the Gators’ highest-ranked offensive lineman signing within the last couple of years.

He could have a big impact on the offensive line almost immediately for the Gators. With the recently announced departure of Josh Braun, Kearney will have the opportunity to earn some playing time heading into next season.

The high school senior originally committed to Florida State in June, shortly after taking a visit to the University of Florida. However, he announced his decision via Twitter on Monday.

Reactions from the UF team, coaches and fellow commits poured out on social media as the former FSU recruit ignited fans with his decision. Billy Napier was among those to react on Twitter.

😎 — COACH BILLY NAPIER (@coach_bnapier) October 24, 2022

Gators ’23 Class

Kearney’s commitment propelled Florida to the No. 8 ranked 2023 recruiting class, according to 24/7 Sports.

He will join Bryce Lovett and Knijeah Harris as the offensive linemen in the 2023 class. However, Kearney is the lone four-star OL, as Lovett and Harris are both three-star recruits.

The Gators have spoken on the hopes of using Kearney in multiple positions along the offensive line, which could bolster his ability to gain playing time.

Landing Kearney lifts the Gators above Clemson in the 2023 recruiting class rankings, but there is a long way to go if Florida hopes of advancing to No. 7.

After a flipped commitment from 4-star IOL Roderick Kearney from Florida State to Florida, the Gators move to No. 8 in the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings📈 Read: https://t.co/aKnGVtxsUh pic.twitter.com/4h4rheAfoR — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) October 24, 2022

Nonetheless, this is a huge pickup for the Gators who have gained tremendous recruiting momentum with the arrival of Coach Napier. Napier made noise almost immediately after the Gators had been heavily criticized in the final months and weeks of Dan Mullen’s tenure.

Most notably, Napier brought in commitments from Kamari Wilson and Trevor Etienne as well as big transfers from O’Cyrus Torrence and Ricky Pearsall.

With Kearney’s flip, the Gators now have a notable recruit in an area that they may need some work in come the offseason.