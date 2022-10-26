Smart talks Georgia prep before Florida

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart talks preparation for the Bulldogs ahead of the anticipated game against the Florida Gators.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida.

Offensive line mid-season evaluation

After their bye week, the Bulldogs got back to work in preparation for their next conference game.

Smart told the media that he’s got a “deep group” for his offensive linemen. He praised the offensive line for their team unity. The offense has stepped into the leadership role and shouldered that responsibility.

He highlighted Warren McClendon and Van Pran as leaders who step up to ensure the expectations and standards for practices.

Regarding offensive game, the head coach is not looking just for a running game for his offensive line. He wants a complete offense that can play and adapt to what the defense gives them and wants a “competitive balance.”

Smart on Florida’s Anthony Richardson

When asked if he has been able to figure out the difference between Anthony Richardson’s success and his struggles, Smart said he sees it as Richardson doing what the offense asks of him. He doesn’t see it as struggling.

The head coach said Florida’s quarterback has come a long way from last season where he was more “quarterback run oriented.”

Richardson is coming off a 45-35 loss against LSU. He only had one touchdown and 185 yards against the Tigers.

Richardson will compete against Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. The Bulldogs’ quarterback has 1,093 passing yards on conference teams so far this season.

Away in Jacksonville

This SEC rivalry returns to Jacksonville, and Smart said he has players from Florida and southern Georgia who are excited to play closer to home and have family in the crowd.

He told the media that although the game is not set in the “old-school” stadiums found in the SEC, the game will not feel much different. The split stadium and booming crowd is what sets this game apart and makes it unique.